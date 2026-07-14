Nashik: MP Rajabhau Waje Seeks Dedicated Rake For Panchavati Express, End To Rake Sharing | Sourced

Nashik: Highlighting the hardships faced by lakhs of daily commuters travelling between Nashik and Mumbai, Nashik MP Rajabhau Waje has written to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, urging the Ministry of Railways to restore a dedicated rake for the Panchavati Express (12109/12110) as was available earlier. He has also requested the immediate discontinuation of the existing rake-sharing arrangement with the Hingoli Jan Shatabdi Express.



Copies of the letter have also been sent to the General Manager (GM), Central Railway, and the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Bhusawal, seeking their urgent intervention and a prompt resolution of the issue.



In his letter, MP Waje stated that the Panchavati Express is the most preferred and dependable rail service for the people of Nashik. Every day, thousands of office-goers, students, businesspersons, industrialists, senior citizens, patients, and other commuters rely on the train for travel between Nashik and Mumbai. Ensuring its punctual operation is therefore of utmost importance.

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However, the current rake-sharing arrangement between the Panchavati Express and the Hingoli Jan Shatabdi Express has adversely affected the punctuality of both services. A delay to one train directly impacts the schedule of the other, particularly during periods of heavy rainfall, technical failures, or disruptions in railway operations.



Referring to the recent monsoon disruptions, MP Waje noted that prolonged train delays forced thousands of passengers to wait for hours, disrupting office schedules, causing people to miss important meetings and medical appointments, and creating significant inconvenience for students. He emphasised that restoring a dedicated rake for the Panchavati Express would ensure greater operational reliability, improve punctuality, and strengthen passengers' confidence in the railway system.



In his letter, MP Waje urged the Railway Ministry to:

Restore a dedicated rake for the Panchavati Express, as was available earlier.

Discontinue the current rake-sharing arrangement with the Hingoli Jan Shatabdi Express.

Improve the punctuality and operational efficiency of the Panchavati Express.

Direct the concerned railway authorities to review the matter on priority and take an early decision.

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MP Waje stated that this issue is of immense importance to the lakhs of regular rail passengers from Nashik district and expressed hope that the Ministry of Railways would take a positive and prompt decision to make the Panchavati Express a more reliable and punctual service.



Statement by MP Rajabhau Waje

"The Panchavati Express is the lifeline of Nashik. Thousands of office-goers, students, businesspersons, and senior citizens depend on this train every day. The existing rake-sharing arrangement has seriously affected its punctuality, causing immense inconvenience to passengers. Restoring a dedicated rake for the Panchavati Express is the need of the hour. I urge the Ministry of Railways to take a prompt and positive decision in the interest of lakhs of commuters."

— Rajabhau Waje, Member of Parliament, Nashik