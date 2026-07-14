Nashik: Action Against Rainwater Harvesting Violators As Godavari Cleanup Gets A Push | Sourced

Nashik: Divisional Commissioner Dr Pravin Gedam has directed all concerned departments to accelerate efforts to make the Godavari River pollution-free. He warned that large residential projects that fail to implement mandatory rainwater harvesting systems will face action. He also instructed authorities to prevent encroachments on the riverbed and ensure that untreated sewage does not flow into the river through effective and time-bound measures.



The directions were issued during a meeting of the committee constituted to monitor pollution in the Godavari River, chaired by Dr Gedam. The meeting was attended by Additional Municipal Commissioner Amit Ranjan, Assistant Commissioner Vitthal Sonawane, Deputy Commissioner (Municipal Administration) Sham Gosavi, Zilla Parishad Deputy CEO Deepak Patil, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board Regional Officer V. V. Killedar, MIDC Executive Engineer Kalpesh Lahiwal, senior officials from the Water Resources Department, Groundwater Survey and Development Agency, Public Works Department, Education Department, and non-official members Rajesh Pandit, Nishikant Pagare and Jagbir Singh.



Dr Gedam said all agencies must act in accordance with the High Court's directions and fulfil their responsibilities on time, especially in view of the upcoming Kumbh Mela. He stressed the need to remove excessive aquatic weeds from the river and asked departments to explore both mechanised and manual methods. He directed the Nashik Municipal Corporation, Zilla Parishad, Nashik Metropolitan Region Development Authority, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, Water Resources Department and MIDC to expedite the required work.

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Expressing concern over incidents of illegal filling of the riverbed and unauthorised construction, Dr Gedam ordered immediate action against encroachments. He suggested that the Water Resources Department upload flood line information on its website to help identify and remove encroachments more effectively.



He also highlighted that some commercial establishments outsource laundry work to private operators who wash clothes directly in the river, contributing to pollution. The Municipal Corporation and the police were instructed to take strict action against such operators.



Directions to Complete Waste Management Projects

Dr Gedam also directed officials to expedite the completion of sewage treatment projects in Nashik and Trimbakeshwar, as well as the proposed industrial waste management project. He instructed departments to complete all technical, administrative and no-objection clearance formalities without delay.



He emphasised that preventing encroachments and pollution along the riverbanks requires coordinated efforts from all agencies. During the meeting, officials reviewed the progress made by various departments, while non-official committee members Rajesh Pandit, Nishikant Pagare and Jagbir Singh raised several issues related to river conservation and compliance with the High Court's directives.