Nashik: TCS Harassment Case Accused Barred From Entering City Despite Getting Bail | Representational Image

Nashik: In a significant development in the TCS workplace harassment case, a court has granted bail to the three accused arrested for allegedly subjecting a colleague to religious harassment. However, the court has simultaneously barred them from residing in or entering Nashik city until further orders.



The accused- Raza Rafiq Memon, Tausif Bilal Attar, and Shah Rukh Hussain Shaukat Qureshi have been released on bail but are prohibited from entering the city. The order was passed by Additional Sessions Judge Amit Kharkar.



While accused persons often regain freedom of movement after securing bail, the court imposed the restriction to safeguard law and order and prevent any possible influence on the victim or witnesses. The decision is expected to provide a sense of security to the victim's family and key witnesses during the trial.



The Mumbai Naka Police filed the charge sheet within the stipulated time, highlighting the seriousness of the offence before the court. The prosecution strongly opposed the bail plea. Although the court granted bail on a personal bond of ₹50,000, it imposed strict conditions, including a ban on entering Nashik city, effectively keeping the accused away from the jurisdiction while the case proceeds.



The court's decision has been welcomed as a measure aimed at protecting the interests of the victim and ensuring an unhindered judicial process.