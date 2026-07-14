Nashik: GSI To Assess Landslide Risk At Trimbakeshwar's Neel Parvat, Bhuvan Ashram School | Sourced

Nashik: In view of the potential threat of landslides and rockfalls, the Nashik district administration has requested the Geological Survey of India (GSI), Pune, to conduct a scientific assessment of Neel Parvat in Trimbakeshwar and the Government Ashram School at Bhuvan in Peth taluka, and recommend preventive measures.



District Collector Ayush Prasad has written to the GSI, stating that the identified locations are considered hazard-prone and require a detailed geological study. The assessment will focus on ground stability, rock strata, and slope stability to determine the level of risk and suggest appropriate mitigation measures.



Under the guidelines of the National Disaster Management Act, the Geological Survey of India has been designated as the nodal agency for matters related to landslides and rockfalls. The agency is responsible for conducting geological investigations, coordinating technical studies, and recommending measures to reduce landslide risks.



The district administration and the District Disaster Management Authority are mandated to identify landslide-prone areas, assess associated risks, and obtain technical assistance from expert agencies for preventive planning. Accordingly, the Collector has requested the GSI to inspect the two locations and submit recommendations for safeguarding lives and property.



Collector Ayush Prasad said the proposed study would help the administration implement timely preventive measures based on scientific findings, ensuring the safety of residents, pilgrims, and students in these vulnerable areas.