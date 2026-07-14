"We Thought They Would Kill Us": Nashik Woman Says Family Was Hunted Down After Confronting Harassers At Bhavli Dam |

Nashik: The woman who was allegedly harassed and later attacked along with her family near Bhavli Dam in Igatpuri has recounted the horrifying incident, claiming that what began as a verbal argument at the tourist spot soon turned into a violent chase. She alleged that the attackers pursued the family for nearly 30 kilometres, repeatedly assaulted them and damaged their vehicle before they managed to reach Nashik and lodge an FIR.

The woman said her family of eight had visited Bhavli Dam on July 12 when two men in their early twenties allegedly passed inappropriate remarks at her. She objected to their behaviour, leading to an argument. Although her husband and brother-in-law confronted the two men, and they left the spot, the family believed the matter had been resolved.

However, within a short time, around eight to ten men allegedly arrived from a nearby village, abused the family and physically assaulted them, forcing them to flee the tourist spot.

"Later, 8-10 people from their village came and started to argue with us. They started abusing us, and it turned into a physical altercation."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Family Chased for Nearly 30 Kilometres

According to the woman, the ordeal did not end after they left Bhavli Dam. She alleged that the accused followed them in cars and on two-wheelers, repeatedly blocked their path and attacked their vehicle with iron rods.

"As we were on our way to Nashik, a car suddenly came and stopped before us and men carrying rods in cars followed us. They were hitting us wherever our vehicle stopped. They followed us for at least 25-30 kms. They stopped our car and switched it off. Since the windows had already been broken, they could easily reach inside. Later, I somehow managed to escape. We drove straight to Nashik and registered an FIR."

She said the family did not stop anywhere during the chase because they feared the attackers intended to kill them.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

'We Were Attacked Five to Six Times'

The woman's husband said the attackers intercepted their vehicle multiple times during the chase, even near a toll plaza, leaving the family with no option but to keep driving in search of safety.

"Just as we were passing the toll plaza, a car came, and the people inside it started to attack us. We broke the toll plaza barricade and moved on to a narrow road. There again we were attacked. We sought help from the locals as we passed through different areas. We were attacked about 5-6 times."

He alleged that the group kept chasing them, stopping their vehicle whenever possible, breaking the windows and attacking the occupants. Fearing for his family's lives, he drove directly to a police station in Nashik instead of stopping elsewhere.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Victim's Husband Demands MCOCA Against Accused

Demanding strict action against the accused, he urged the Maharashtra government to invoke the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

"We drove straight to a police station in Nashik. I urge that MCOCA should be invoked against these attackers."

The incident has triggered widespread outrage after videos of the attack surfaced on social media. Nashik Rural Police have detained nine accused so far, while efforts are underway to trace the remaining suspects. The accused have been booked under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including charges of assault, outraging the modesty of a woman, robbery, unlawful assembly, damage to property and attempt to murder.