Nashik: 9 Detained After Woman Allegedly Molested, Tourist Family Chased And Attacked Near Bhavli Dam

Nashik: Nine Detained After Woman Allegedly Molested, Tourist Family Chased And Attacked Near Bhavli Dam |

Nashik: A tourist family's visit to the popular Bhavli Waterfall near Bhavli Dam in Igatpuri turned into a nightmare after they were allegedly attacked by a group of men, who also attempted to molest a woman from the family. Nashik Rural Police have detained nine suspects in connection with the incident, while efforts are underway to trace the remaining accused.

The case has been registered at Igatpuri Police Station based on a complaint filed by the victim. Nashik Superintendent of Police Dr D.S. Swami confirmed the arrests during a press conference and said the investigation is progressing rapidly.

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#WATCH | Nashik, Maharashtra | A Nashik family was chased by a group of people for around 15 km after a woman resisted alleged sexual harassment



SP Dhondopant Swami says, “Following the initial registration of an FIR, we conducted a thorough analysis, including video review and… pic.twitter.com/Bv4nL6cKf3 — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2026

What exactly happened?

According to the police, the family was visiting the tourist spot when a group of local men allegedly attempted to molest a woman from the family. When the family resisted, the accused assaulted them with sticks and iron rods, robbed them, damaged their vehicle and allegedly issued death threats. The family was then chased for nearly 8 to 15 kilometres before they managed to seek help.

The detained suspects are residents of nearby villages, including Manik Khamb, Nandgaon Sado and Girnare. Police said one of the main accused, identified as Bhoir, is a history-sheeter and already faces a murder case.

Accused identified using video evidence

Speaking to the media, SP Dr D.S. Swami said an offence has been registered against the prime accused, his associates, those who arranged the vehicle used in the crime and others who allegedly assisted in the attack. He said the accused have been identified using video evidence collected during the investigation.

#WATCH | Nashik, Maharashtra | A Nashik family was chased by a group of people for around 15 km after a woman resisted alleged sexual harassment



The victim woman says, "Our family of eight people had visited Bhavli Dam on 12th July. As I was there, two men aged 20-25 made… pic.twitter.com/UMUd3ONMBq — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2026

Dr Swami said the incident began with a verbal altercation but later escalated into a violent assault that continued for several kilometres. He added that police teams responded immediately after receiving calls on the 112 emergency helpline and coordinated action through wireless and mobile communication networks.

Nashik, Maharashtra: Police have detained nine individuals in connection with the alleged assault, molestation, and robbery of a tourist family at the Bhavali Dam waterfall in Igatpuri. A case has been registered under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS),… pic.twitter.com/YUzvbXnMFw — IANS (@ians_india) July 14, 2026

Police have booked the accused under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, including charges of assault, outraging the modesty of a woman, robbery, unlawful assembly, mischief causing damage to property and attempt to murder.

9 accused held, more arrests likely: Police

Nine accused are currently in custody and are being questioned. Police said more arrests are expected as the investigation continues.

The names of the accused are Vishal Machhindra Bhatate (age 27), Aniket Ganesh Manvedhe (age 24), Aniruddha Vithoba Bhagde (age 25), Sagar alias Lokesh Gokul Gite (age 22), Vinod Laxman Borade (age 26), Sachin Dattu Adole (age 29), Arjun Chindhu Adole (age 25), Devidas Kacharu Bhagat (age 25), and Ajay Bhushan Dalbhagat (age 20).

Following the incident, additional police personnel have been deployed at the Bhavli Waterfall area to strengthen security. Police have also appealed to tourists to remain alert while visiting crowded tourist destinations and to take extra precautions for the safety of women.

🚨Shocking Incident in Nashik: Family from Nashik attacked by miscreants during a day outing at Bhavli Dam & Waterfall in Igatpuri.



A group of local troublemakers allegedly harassed a young woman with lewd remarks, then chased the family, assaulting them with wooden sticks &… pic.twitter.com/81BeVootwb — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) July 14, 2026

The incident has sparked widespread outrage after videos related to the attack circulated on social media, once again raising concerns over the safety of tourists at popular destinations in Maharashtra.