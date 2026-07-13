Nashik: NMC Tables ₹73.82 Crore Proposal For Road And Drainage Repairs Across City | Sourced

Nashik: Nashik Municipal Corporation has placed before the General Assembly a proposal of Rs 73 Crore 82 Lakh for 40 Development Works due to deterioration of roads, drainage and drains during monsoon. This includes road asphalting, gravelling, paver blocks, speed tables, drainage lines, stormwater drains and bridges.

Most Costly Work

3.92 crores is proposed for road development in Chunchale-Ashirwad Nagar area of Satpur Division. Whereas for the paver block work in Pragati Colony in Nashik East Division 15.81 Lakh is expected to cost Rs.

Department-wise Addition

- Satpur Division: Major funds are proposed for road development in newly developing Chunchale, Ashirwad Nagar, Khutwad Nagar and Balaji Nagar. Apart from this, about 10 crore rupees will be spent on the asphalting of internal roads.

- Nashik East Division: Road improvement priority at Bhabhanagar, Pathardi Road, Vadner Road, Poddar School Campus and Canal Road. 3.71 crores proposed to be spent on internal roads in Bhabhanagar.

Special importance of drainage network

In view of the problem of road inundation during monsoon, new drainage lines and drain repairs are proposed in Nimani Chamber Chowk to Canal Road in Panchvati, Rokhadeshwar Temple area in Nashik East, Untwadi in New Nashik and parts of Satpur.

Speed Table for Safety

18.09 Lakh speed table is proposed to be set up on roads in the Nashik road section to prevent accidents.

The municipal administration has emphasised the repair of excavated roads, development of roads in new settlements and improvement of the drainage network for proper drainage of rainwater under the Amrit 2.0 scheme. It is understood that these proposals will be given administrative approval without discussion in the General Assembly.