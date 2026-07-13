Nashik: Three Newborn Leopard Cubs Rescued From Muddy Farm; Condition Critical | FP Photo

Nashik: A poignant incident has occurred in Nashik, where three newborn leopard cubs were found in the mud of a field. Personnel from the Nashik Forest Department rushed to the scene and, searching through knee-deep mud, successfully rescued all three cubs.

Forest officials stated that the cubs had endured starvation for several days. Their skin had also been damaged due to heavy rains and the cold weather. Their condition is reported to be extremely critical.

Forest Department staff immediately shifted the three cubs to the Transit Treatment Centre (TTC) at Mhasrul, where urgent medical treatment has commenced.

The incident has been registered at the concerned forest range office. The Forest Department is closely monitoring the cubs' health and stated that every effort is being made to ensure their full recovery.

Thanks to the prompt action taken by the Nashik Forest Department personnel, three innocent lives have been saved.