Nashik: Zilla Parishad Launches Drawing Competition; Winning Artworks To Adorn New Administrative Building | AI

Nashik: A drawing competition has been organised for students and teachers across all Zilla Parishad schools in Nashik. Initiated under the vision of Chief Executive Officer Omkar Pawar, this initiative involves framing selected entries from the competition and displaying them in the new Zilla Parishad administrative building.

Competition Categories and Themes:

- Classes 1 to 5: Scenery/Landscape, My Favourite Animal, My Favourite Fort, My Favourite Cartoon, My Favourite Picture.

- Classes 6 to 10: Warli, Mandala, Madhubani Art, Scenery/Landscape, Indian Festivals, Digital Revolution, Today's Generation, Environmental Conservation.

- Teacher Category: Scenery/Landscape, Indian Culture, Mobile/Science Era, Historical and Mythological Events, Abstract Art, Life of the Working Class, Global Warming, or any theme from the student categories.

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Participants are free to use various colouring mediums but must create their artwork on drawing paper or canvas of the specified size. It is mandatory to write the name, school, class, division, taluka, and contact number on the back of each drawing.

All schools must submit their drawings to the Block Education Officer's office by July 25, 2026. The Block Education Officers will forward these drawings to the Zilla Parishad by July 27, 2026. Experts will evaluate the entries at the district level to select the best artworks.