Nashik: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Offered Prayers At Trimbakeshwar Jyotirlinga Temple | Sourced

Nashik: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla visited the sacred Trimbakeshwar Jyotirlinga Temple today, where he offered prayers and performed traditional rituals. He also participated in the temple's aarti and prayed for the nation's progress, prosperity, and well-being.



The temple administration welcomed the Lok Sabha Speaker on his arrival. Senior officials from the district administration, police department, and the Trimbakeshwar Temple Trust were present during the visit.



Among those present were Trimbak Municipal Council President Triveni Tungar, Resident Deputy Collector Rohitkumar Rajput, Assistant Collector Dr Pawan Datta, IAS Probationer Dr Jaykumar Adhe, Tehsildar Ganesh Jadhav, Police Inspector Pritam Chaudhary, Temple Trustees Kailas Ghule and Rupali Bhutada, and Trimbakeshwar Priests' Association President Manoj Thete.



Earlier, Speaker Om Birla also offered traditional prayers at the sacred Kushavarta Tirth, one of the holiest pilgrimage sites in Trimbakeshwar.