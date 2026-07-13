 Nashik: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Offered Prayers At Trimbakeshwar Jyotirlinga Temple
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Offered Prayers At Trimbakeshwar Jyotirlinga Temple

Nashik: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Offered Prayers At Trimbakeshwar Jyotirlinga Temple

Among those present were Trimbak Municipal Council President Triveni Tungar, Resident Deputy Collector Rohitkumar Rajput, Assistant Collector Dr Pawan Datta, IAS Probationer Dr Jaykumar Adhe, Tehsildar Ganesh Jadhav, Police Inspector Pritam Chaudhary, Temple Trustees Kailas Ghule and Rupali Bhutada, and Trimbakeshwar Priests' Association President Manoj Thete

Milind SajgureUpdated: Monday, July 13, 2026, 05:24 PM IST
Nashik: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Offered Prayers At Trimbakeshwar Jyotirlinga Temple
Nashik: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Offered Prayers At Trimbakeshwar Jyotirlinga Temple | Sourced

Nashik: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla visited the sacred Trimbakeshwar Jyotirlinga Temple today, where he offered prayers and performed traditional rituals. He also participated in the temple's aarti and prayed for the nation's progress, prosperity, and well-being.


The temple administration welcomed the Lok Sabha Speaker on his arrival. Senior officials from the district administration, police department, and the Trimbakeshwar Temple Trust were present during the visit.

Read Also
Nashik: Municipal School Launches Smart Attendance System, Parents Get Instant Alerts
Nashik: Municipal School Launches Smart Attendance System, Parents Get Instant Alerts


Among those present were Trimbak Municipal Council President Triveni Tungar, Resident Deputy Collector Rohitkumar Rajput, Assistant Collector Dr Pawan Datta, IAS Probationer Dr Jaykumar Adhe, Tehsildar Ganesh Jadhav, Police Inspector Pritam Chaudhary, Temple Trustees Kailas Ghule and Rupali Bhutada, and Trimbakeshwar Priests' Association President Manoj Thete.


Earlier, Speaker Om Birla also offered traditional prayers at the sacred Kushavarta Tirth, one of the holiest pilgrimage sites in Trimbakeshwar.

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source