Nashik: Municipal School Launches Smart Attendance System, Parents Get Instant Alerts | Sourced

Nashik: Prioritising student safety, Nashik Municipal Corporation School No. 18 at Anandvalli has introduced a technology-driven 'Smart Attendance' system that instantly notifies parents when their children arrive at school and when they leave for home.



The initiative, conceptualised by proactive teacher Kunda Bachhav, aims to enhance student safety while strengthening parents' confidence in the school.

Under the system, every student has been issued a smart identity card equipped with an RFID reader. As students scan their cards at the school's entrance, parents immediately receive a "Student Reached School" message on their mobile phones. Similarly, when students scan their cards while leaving, an instant "Student Left School" notification is sent.



The initiative has been particularly reassuring for working parents, who can now stay informed about their children's movements throughout the school day. Parents also said the system provides greater peace of mind, especially regarding the safety of girl students.

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Explaining the idea, Kunda Bachhav said, "The concept of Smart Attendance emerged from a desire to reduce parents' anxiety through technology. Student safety and parents' trust have been the driving forces behind this initiative."

Parent Rupali Bhalekar welcomed the initiative, saying, "I receive a message as soon as my son reaches school, allowing me to focus on my work without worry. I am proud that my child studies in such a modern and safe school."



The initiative has been appreciated by Nashik Municipal Corporation Administrative Officer Dr Meeta Chaudhari, while School Principal Anita Jadhav provided guidance in implementing the project.



Notably, while many reputed private schools are yet to introduce such an instant notification system, Nashik Municipal Corporation School No. 18 has taken a significant step towards improving student safety through the effective use of technology.