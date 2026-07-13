Nashik Should Earn Global Recognition As A Green City, Says Minister Girish Mahajan | Sourced

Nashik: Maharashtra Water Resources and Disaster Management Minister Girish Mahajan on Monday reaffirmed the state's commitment to transforming Nashik into one of India's greenest cities, stating that the city should earn global recognition as a "Green City." He was speaking during a tree plantation drive along both banks of the Nandini River under the 'Harit Kumbh – Harit Monsoon' (Mission Green Monsoon) campaign, part of the 'Unnat Nashik Abhiyan' initiative.



The plantation programme was held near the Mahadev Temple at Pimpalgaon Bahula and in the Bhabha Nagar area, where Mahajan also performed the ceremonial worship of the Nandini River.



The event was attended by MLAs Devyani Farande and Seema Hiray, Mayor Himgauri Adke, District Collector Ayush Prasad, Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri and corporators from various political parties.



Addressing the gathering, Mahajan said citizens have collectively resolved to build a clean, beautiful, safe, and green Nashik, and that public participation will play a crucial role in transforming the city's future. With the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela in view, he said Nashik should emerge as a model city known for environmental sustainability and planned urban development.



He further said the shared goal is to make Nashik the city with the highest tree cover in the country. Achieving this, he added, will require active participation from citizens, voluntary organisations, religious institutions, industries, and the government. Mahajan appreciated the contribution of social organisations and praised the enthusiastic response received from Nashik residents under the Mission Green Monsoon campaign.



As part of the initiative, tree plantation drives have already been conducted across several parts of the city. Earlier, on the occasion of World Environment Day, a large-scale cleanliness drive was undertaken at the Nandini River, including desilting, widening, and restoration works. The latest phase focuses on planting indigenous tree species along the riverbanks to create a permanent green protective cover for the river ecosystem.



Several social organisations, environmental groups, followers of Swami Narendraacharya Maharaj's Nanij Peeth, and volunteers participated in the plantation drive, while also pledging to ensure the long-term care and preservation of the newly planted trees.