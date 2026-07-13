Nashik: Sarvesh Kushare Creates History, Becomes First Indian To Clear 2.30m In High Jump | Sourced

Nashik: Sarvesh Kushare, a high jumper from Deogaon in Niphad taluka and a serving soldier in the Indian Army, has scripted history in Indian athletics. Competing at the 65th National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, Kushare cleared 2.30 metres in the men's high jump, becoming the first Indian to achieve the milestone. In the process, he surpassed the previous national record of 2.29 metres, set by Tejaswin Shankar in 2018.



Kushare also successfully cleared 2.31 metres, securing qualification for the 2026 Asian Games in Japan. He has now become only the second athlete from Nashik district, after Monika Athare, to qualify for the World Athletics Championships.



The achievement sparked celebrations across his native Deogaon village. Friends, villagers, former students, and the management of Shri D.R. Bhosale Vidyalaya congratulated the athlete on his historic feat.



Sarvesh's journey is one of determination and perseverance. While studying at Shri D.R. Bhosale Vidyalaya, physical education teacher Raosaheb Jadhav began training him in 2010. With no proper high-jump landing mat available at the school, Sarvesh's father, Anil Kushare and coach Jadhav improvised one using sacks filled with corn husks, where he practised for years.



From those humble beginnings, Sarvesh steadily progressed through district, state, and national competitions before earning the opportunity to represent India on the international stage. He is currently training under Jatin Thomas at the Army Sports Institute in Pune.



Sarvesh has previously represented India at the Paris Olympics, the World Athletics Championships, and several international competitions. His achievements include a gold medal at the 2022 National Games with a jump of 2.27 metres, a medal at the Asian Championships in Bangkok, a gold medal at the 2020 South Asian Games, and another gold medal in Kazakhstan, where he cleared 2.25 metres.



From Corn Husk Sacks to a National Record

Sarvesh's inspiring rise from practising on makeshift landing mats in a small village to becoming India's national record holder is a powerful story of grit, dedication, and hard work. His journey has become an inspiration for aspiring athletes across the country.



"Despite the lack of facilities in our village, my son reached the Olympics, World Athletics Championships, and national competitions through sheer determination, hard work, and self-belief. As a father, I couldn't be prouder. His years of relentless effort have finally been rewarded," said Anil Kushare, Sarvesh's father.