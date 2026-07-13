Nashik: 300 Cyclists Complete 350-km Cycle Wari To Pandharpur Ahead of Ashadhi Ekadashi | Sourced

Nashik: Ahead of the Ashadhi pilgrimage, Pandharpur witnessed a unique blend of devotion, fitness, and social awareness as the 14th Nashik to Pandharpur Cycle Wari, organised by the Nashik Cyclists Foundation, concluded successfully. Around 300 cyclists covered nearly 350 km, spreading messages of organ donation, environmental conservation, de-addiction, and healthy living.



At Pandharpur, nearly 7,500 cyclists representing 129 cycling clubs from across Maharashtra participated in a grand Prabhat Pheri (morning rally), Nagar Pradakshina (city procession), and the traditional Ringan ceremony at the Railway Ground. The chants of "Vitthal Vitthal" filled the town with spiritual fervour, creating a truly devotional atmosphere.



The event was attended by Pandurang Chate, Regional Director of the Sports Authority of India, Amanpreet Singh, Deputy Director, Harish Baijal (Retired IPS officer and pioneer of the Pandharpur Cycle Wari), Umesh Paricharak, President of the Ashadhi Pandharpur Cycle Wari Association, and Vice President Rajendra Wankhede, along with several other dignitaries.



Representing the Nashik Cyclists Foundation were President Amit Ghuge, Wari coordinators Ashwini Kondekar and Davinder Singh Bhela, and directors Madhuri Gadakh, Karbhari Bhor, Suresh Dongre, and Shubham Bhalerao.

The distinctive cycling pilgrimage, which beautifully combined health, spirituality, and environmental awareness, inspired cycling enthusiasts from across Maharashtra while promoting a healthier and more sustainable way of life.