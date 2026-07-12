Nashik: Ashoka Health City Should Become A Centre For Medical Research, Says Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla | Sourced

Nashik: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday inaugurated Ashoka Health City and Ashoka Women & Children Hospital, describing the project as the beginning of a new era of world-class, modern, and comprehensive healthcare for North Maharashtra. He expressed hope that the institution would evolve into a centre for medical research alongside providing quality treatment.



Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Birla said that while the Central and State governments are implementing several schemes to safeguard public health, the private sector is also playing a significant role in strengthening healthcare infrastructure. He praised the Ashoka Group for bringing advanced medical facilities to the region.



The event was attended by Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, Rajasthan Minister of State for Energy Hiralal Nagar, MPs Rajabhau Waje and Dr Shobha Bachhav, Ashoka Group Chairman Ashok Kataria, Managing Director Satish Parakh, Director of Ashoka Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Dr Sushil Parakh, Director Ankita Parakh, and other dignitaries.



Birla said Ashoka Health City is an integrated healthcare ecosystem combining advanced treatment, medical education, research, and patient-centric services. He noted that the facility would provide world-class super-speciality healthcare to the people of North Maharashtra closer to home.



"Nashik is already known as a religious and spiritual city, being home to the Trimbakeshwar Jyotirlinga. With this new healthcare initiative, the city is set to gain a new identity in the field of medicine as well," he said.



Highlighting the importance of preventive healthcare, Birla stressed the need for yoga and an environmentally conscious lifestyle. He said healthcare institutions should not be limited to treatment alone but should also become centres of innovation and research.



Referring to India's progress during the COVID-19 pandemic, Birla said the country had demonstrated its scientific capabilities through vaccine development. He called for the establishment of more centres focused on medical research and advanced technology, which would complement the government's efforts in healthcare. He expressed confidence that Ashoka Health City would provide affordable, high-quality medical care.

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Ashoka Group Chairman Ashok Kataria said the group has been contributing to infrastructure development for the past 25 years and considers Nashik its karmabhoomi. As part of its commitment to society, the group entered the education and healthcare sectors and remains dedicated to delivering excellence in both.



Kataria said the Ashoka Health City campus will house Ashoka Women & Children Hospital, the first theme-based women and children's hospital in North Maharashtra, Ashoka Medicover Hospital, the Ashoka Cancer Centre of America, and the upcoming Ashoka College of Nursing Excellence, creating a comprehensive healthcare ecosystem under one roof.



The inauguration ceremony was attended by leading doctors, medical consultants, and prominent personalities from various fields. Om Birla was felicitated with an idol of Lord Shri Ram at the beginning of the programme, while Ankita Parakh delivered the vote of thanks.