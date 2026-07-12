Nashik: Civic Encroachment Drive Sparks Row As Hawkers Allege 'Loot'; CCTV Footage Goes Viral | Sourced

Nashik: The Encroachment Removal Department of the Nashik Municipal Corporation has launched a campaign at full speed in the city. However, during this campaign, hawkers and shopkeepers called it 'loot'. A CCTV video showing handcarts and clothes being snatched from the streets has gone viral on social media.

The Municipal Corporation has implemented an encroachment removal campaign in all parts of the city, and the carts and stalls of many hawkers are being seized. Due to this, even the disabled hawkers have faced a huge financial loss.

Vasant Thakur, founder president of Shram Shakti Hawkers Cell, gave a clear warning that, "If this encroachment removal campaign is not stopped immediately, we will take to the streets and protest."

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Shram Shakti Hawkers Cell District President Santosh Date, Akshay Pardeshi, Dastgir Baba Sheikh, Santosh Pelmale, Datta Kolpakar, Rajendra Gangurde, Bandu Awad, Ranjit Pardeshi, Vinayak Thakur, etc were present.

According to the hawkers, it is being demanded that the municipal corporation should first designate zones for hawkers and issue valid licenses to them. However, the municipal administration has said that it has continued this campaign for an encroachment-free city.

This case has created intense resentment among the hawkers in Nashik city, and it is predicted that there will be a big protest in the next few days.