Nashik Tourist Allegedly Molested, Family Harassed, Chased & Attacked By Men On Bike Near Bhavli Waterfall; Case Against 7 Unidentified Accused

Thriller Attack On Tourist Family In Bhavli Waterfall Area; Rape, Robbery And Attempted Murder, Case Against Seven Unidentified Accused |

A shocking incident has come to light where a tourist family was attacked, molested, robbed and attempted to kill a tourist family who came for a walk around the famous Bhavli waterfall in Igatpuri taluka. In this case, a case has been registered in Igatpuri police station against seven unidentified accused under various serious sections under the Indian Penal Code (BNS).

According to the police, the complainant Poonam Kiran Bhagwat (age 44, Res. Mahalakshmi Society, Nashik Road) along with her family went to Bhavli Khurd to see the waterfall on 12th July in the evening. Two unknown youths who were present there at that time saw them and whistled. After Kiran Ramchandra Bhagwat, the complainant's husband, asked for an answer in this regard, the accused became angry.

According to the complaint, the concerned youth called other accomplices and harassed and assaulted the Bhagwat family. So the family left there by car. But the accused chased their vehicle on a white Baleno car (MH 46 BE 3721) and a Hero motorcycle (MH 15 KA 4502).

Next to Ghoti toll road on the Mumbai-Agra highway, the accused stopped the car with the help of bamboo sticks, baseball sticks and iron rods and broke its windows. It has been alleged that he touched the chest of the victim and molested her.

It has also been mentioned in the complaint that the Samsung S24 Ultra mobile phone, Komal Sagar Bhagwat, and a gold chain of around two tolas from the neck of the husband, Kiran Bhagwat, were stolen. Apart from this, it is alleged that an attempt was made to kill Kiran Bhagwat by hitting him with a baseball stick.

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After this incident, a case number 166/2026 has been registered in Igatpuri police station and a case has been registered under section 109(1), 310(2), 74, 78, 126(2), 324(4), 324(5), 189, 190 and 191(3) of the Indian Code of Justice 2023.

On getting the information about the incident, Sub Divisional Police Officer Sanjay Bamble and Police Inspector Ghanshyam Balap of Igatpuri Police Station visited the spot and inspected it. Further investigation of this case is underway. The search for the accused is underway.

Due to this serious incident at the tourist spot, the safety of the tourists in the Bhavli waterfall area has once again been questioned.

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