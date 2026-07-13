Global Cancer Cases Projected To Surge To 35 Million By 2050, Warns WHO Report

World Health Organisation |

Mumbai: Cancer is poised to become one of the world's biggest public health challenges, with annual cases projected to surge from 20.6 million in 2024 to 35 million by 2050, according to the World Health Organisation's (WHO) Global Status Report on Cancer 2026. The report warns that one in every five people worldwide will develop cancer during their lifetime, while nearly 92% of the global population will be affected by the disease either directly or through a family member's diagnosis.

Regional Disparit

Asia currently bears the largest burden, accounting for 53% of all new cancer cases globally, underscoring the urgent need for stronger health systems and equitable access to cancer care.

The report estimates that nearly 10 million people died from cancer in 2024, making it the second leading cause of death globally after cardiovascular diseases. Cancer now contributes to 16.5% of all global deaths, and more than 4.8 million deaths occur among adults aged 30 to 69 years, highlighting its growing role in premature mortality.

Drivers of Rising Incidence

According to WHO, the burden of cancer is rising sharply due to population growth, ageing and increasing exposure to risk factors such as tobacco use, obesity, alcohol consumption and physical inactivity. The agency estimates that global cancer incidence will increase by 66.7% by 2050, with the biggest rise expected in low-income countries and lower-middle-income countries.

The report also reveals stark inequalities in cancer outcomes. While five-year survival rates for several cancers exceed 85% in high-income countries, survival drops to below 45% in low-income countries, where access to early diagnosis, treatment and specialised care remains limited.

Most Common Cancers

Among individual cancers, breast cancer remained the most common cancer among women with 2.4 million new cases in 2024, while lung cancer was the leading cancer among men with 1.6 million new cases and 1.3 million deaths. Colorectal cancer continues to be the third most common cancer worldwide.

The economic consequences are equally alarming. The cumulative global economic cost of cancer is projected to exceed US$33.2 trillion (Rs 2,85,520 lakh crore) between 2020 and 2050, imposing a heavy burden on health systems, economies and households.

Progress and Gaps

Meanwhile, the report notes some encouraging progress. Global tobacco use has declined by 27% since 2010, while HPV vaccination coverage among girls has risen from 17% in 2019 to 31%. However, this remains far below the global target of 90% coverage by 2030.

Despite advances in cancer prevention and treatment, only 28% of countries currently provide a minimum package of cancer services under universal health coverage, leaving millions without access to essential care. In some low- and middle-income countries, up to 90% of patients are unable to complete treatment because of high out-of-pocket expenses.

The WHO has called for an urgent shift in global cancer control, recommending a three-pronged approach focused on better capabilities, better protections and better value. The report recommends integrating cancer control into Universal Health Coverage (UHC) and strengthening national cancer programmes, expanding access to early diagnosis, screening and comprehensive cancer treatment services, strengthening primary healthcare systems and workforce capacity among others.

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