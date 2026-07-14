Nashik: Water Scarcity Persists Despite Monsoon; 318 Tankers Supply 1,703 Villages And Hamlets

Nashik Water Crisis: 182 Tankers Supply Drinking Water To Over 3.23 Lakh Residents Across 176 Villages | Sourced

Nashik: The problem of water scarcity persists in the Nashik division even after the onset of the monsoon. Currently, drinking water is being supplied to 1,703 villages and hamlets across the division via 318 tankers. Consequently, approximately 7.75 lakh citizens remain dependent on tanker-supplied water.

In Nashik district, water is being supplied to 125 villages and 415 hamlets via 134 tankers. This affects 2,47,519 citizens. The highest number of tankers are operating in the Nandgaon and Yeola talukas. Water scarcity eased slightly last week due to rainfall in some parts of the division. On July 2, 412 tankers were operating for 1,955 villages and hamletsBy July 10, this figure dropped to 1,703, marking a reduction of 94 tankers.

Nashik city is currently observing a weekly one-day water cut. The water cut remains in effect even though the dam supplying water to the city is 70% full.

The highest number of tankers are operating in the Ahilyanagar district of the division, whereas no tankers are currently in use in the Dhule and Nandurbar districts. In Dhule district, water is being supplied to 43 villages and 17 hamlets by utilising 60 wells. In Jalgaon district, water is being provided to 38 villages using 34 tankers.

The administration has appealed for water conservation and expressed hope that the scarcity will diminish as the monsoon intensifies. Special attention is being paid to water management in view of the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela.