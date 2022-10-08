Nashik bus accident kills 12; CM Eknath Shinde meets kins of deceased and injured

Nashik: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde visits the site of the bus accident in Nashik district, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. The toll has risen to at least 12 persons being killed. | - PTI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday visited Nashik where a bus collided with a truck and caught fire in the early hours killing 12 people.

"I have visited the accident site and also met the injured. 12 people died. Rs 5 lakh to next of kin of deceased. Seriously injured will be given Rs 2 lakh. Instructions have been given to officials to identify spots in Nashik where accidents occur frequently and take action," Shinde was quoted as saying by ANI.

"A high-level meeting will be convened to identify the places in the state where accidents happen frequently and necessary action will be taken," he added.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde condoled the loss of lives.

Prime Minister Modi and chief minister Shinde also announced ex gratia for the kin of the deceased.

"I am deeply saddened to learn of the death of many people in a bus fire in Nashik. In this accident, I express my deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. I wish the injured people a speedy recovery," President Murmu said in a tweet.

नासिक में बस में आग लगने से कई लोगों की मृत्यु होने के समाचार से मुझे बहुत दुःख हुआ है। इस दुर्घटना में, अपने प्रियजनों को खोने वाले परिवारों के प्रति मैं गहन शोक-संवेदनाएं व्यक्त करती हूं। मैं घायल हुए लोगों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करती हूं। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 8, 2022

The Prime Minister's office tweeted, "Anguished by the bus tragedy in Nashik. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones in this mishap. May the injured recover at the earliest. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected." PM further said that the ex-gratia of Rs two lakh will be given from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to those injured in the accident.

Chief minister Shinde also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the next of kin of each of the deceased.

Shinde further said that the state government would bear the expenses of the treatment for the injured people in the unfortunate accident.

Nashik Administration has set up a control room and issued contact numbers for disaster management and the district civil hospital to give and receive more information about the victims in the mishap.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadanavis offered his condolence to the families and said, "Deeply pained to know about the unfortunate accident of a private bus and tanker in Nashik. Heartfelt condolences to families who lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured." He further said that all the injured were admitted to Civil Hospital and provided immediate assistance and for the coordination, MLA Devyani Pharande Tai too at the hospital.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased.

"A road accident in Nashik (Maharashtra) is heartbreaking. I offer my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this horrific accident and pray for the speedy recovery of those who are injured," Shah said.

#Maharashtra | At least 8 people dead after a #bus caught #fire in #Nashik last night.



Bodies & injured people have been taken to hospital, we're still trying to ascertain the exact number of deaths with doctor's confirmation: @nashikpolice #NashikNews #MaharashtraNews pic.twitter.com/ZNbO4aOGGj — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) October 8, 2022

Deeply pained to know about unfortunate accident of a private bus & tanker in #Nashik.

Heartfelt condolences to families who lost their loved ones.

Praying for speedy recovery of the injured. — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) October 8, 2022

नाशिक (महाराष्ट्र) येथील रस्ता अपघात हृदय पिळवटून टाकणारा आहे. या भीषण अपघातात ज्यांनी आपला जीव गमावला त्यांच्या कुटुंबियांप्रती मी माझ्या संवेदना व्यक्त करतो आणि जे जखमी आहेत, ते लवकरात लवकर बरे होवो अशी मी प्रार्थना करतो. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 8, 2022

