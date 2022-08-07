Bhandara rape case: Shiv Sena delegation demands speedy trial in fast track court | Twitter/@KayandeDr

A three-member Shiv Sena delegation visited the Nagpur government medical hospital and inquired about the health of the 35-year-old woman who was raped by three persons in Bhandara district.

The delegation comprising legislator Manisha Kayande, deputy leader Sushama Andhare and spokesperson Sanjana Ghadi also met the Nagpur-Gadchiroli special inspector general Sandip Patil and demanded immediate arrest of all accused, provide counselling and financial assistance to the victim under Manodhairya scheme and give justice to the victim by pursuing the case in the fast track court.

As reported by the Free Press Journal, the incident sparked outrage, following which Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by a senior IPS woman officer will probe the case.

Kayande claimed that the Bhandara case was similar to the Nirbhaya rape case in Delhi. ‘’The delegation visited the hospital and met the dean Dr Sudhir Gupta to get details with regard to treatment given to the victim. Also inquired about her health. We have demanded stern action against the accused and also a speedy trial in the fast track court to get justice to the victim,’’ she said.

Kayande said they also discussed with the Nagpur-Gadchiroli special IG Sandip Patil the present state of the investigation and demanded that the police should take necessary measures to avoid such incidents in future.