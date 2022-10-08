e-Paper Get App
Nashik: 11 dead, several injured after bus hits container, catches fire

The accident took place on Aurangabad Road around 5 am, when the private bus hit the container and caught fire in a few minutes, an official said.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, October 08, 2022, 08:20 AM IST
11 persons were killed and several injured after a bus hit a container and caught fire in Maharashtra's Nashik city early Saturday.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, the official said.

The Guardian Minister of Nashik, while speaking to ANI, said, "CM has announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakhs each to the next of kin of those who died in this unfortunate incident. I am also going to the spot to assess the situation."

This is a developing story and more details are awaited.

