 Narendra Dabholkar killing: Bombay HC discontinues monitoring probe in case
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNarendra Dabholkar killing: Bombay HC discontinues monitoring probe in case

Narendra Dabholkar killing: Bombay HC discontinues monitoring probe in case

Dabholkar's daughter had filed a plea seeking monitoring and it was opposed by the accused saying that the chargesheet has already been filed.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, April 18, 2023, 11:02 AM IST
article-image
Narendra Dabholkar killing: Bombay HC discontinues monitoring probe in case | File Pic

Bombay High Court on Tuesday discontinued monitoring probe in activist Narendra Dabholkar murder case and said that overseeing prove is not required.

Dabholkar's daughter had filed a plea seeking monitoring and it was opposed by the accused saying that the chargesheet has already been filed.

This is breaking news, further details awaited

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Watch Tim Cook open the doors for Apple's first India store in Mumbai; get live updates here

Watch Tim Cook open the doors for Apple's first India store in Mumbai; get live updates here

Narendra Dabholkar killing: Bombay HC discontinues monitoring probe in case

Narendra Dabholkar killing: Bombay HC discontinues monitoring probe in case

Mumbai Weather: AQI remains satisfactory at 93; city to see sunny skies

Mumbai Weather: AQI remains satisfactory at 93; city to see sunny skies

Maharashtra politics likely to take turn; 40 NCP leaders back Ajit Pawar's bid to tie up with BJP,...

Maharashtra politics likely to take turn; 40 NCP leaders back Ajit Pawar's bid to tie up with BJP,...

Mumbai man killed over daily water filling woes

Mumbai man killed over daily water filling woes