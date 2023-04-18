Narendra Dabholkar killing: Bombay HC discontinues monitoring probe in case

Bombay High Court on Tuesday discontinued monitoring probe in activist Narendra Dabholkar murder case and said that overseeing prove is not required.
Dabholkar's daughter had filed a plea seeking monitoring and it was opposed by the accused saying that the chargesheet has already been filed.
This is breaking news, further details awaited
