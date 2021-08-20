Narayan Rane's Jan Ashirward Yatra: Mumbai Police register 7 cases against organisers, mostly from BJP

Advertisement

Mumbai, August 19: The Mumbai police have registered seven different cases against the organisers, mostly Bharatiya Janata Party leaders and party members, who organised events during the 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' of Union Minister, Narayan Rane on Thursday. Cases were registered for violating the Covid-19 norms and restriction and gathering crowd.

Chaitanya S, Deputy Commissioner of police and public relation officer of Mumbai Police confirmed about seven cases being registered by Mumbai police at different police stations including Vile-Parle, Kherwadi, Mahim, Dadar, Shivaji-Park, Chembur and Govandi.

The cases were registered under Section 188 of Indian Penal Code and Section 51 of Disaster Management Act and section 135 of Bombay Police Act. Trusted sources from the Mumbai police said many police stations even gave a notice to organisers for maintaining the covid-19 norms, but then too the Covid-19 restrictions were violated.

The Mumbai city even faced a traffic snarl and blocked roads on Thursday over Jan Ashirwad Yatra. "We have made traffic arrangements and the traffic was running smoothly," said a senior official from Mumbai police.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the Thane police registered five cases against the organisers who organised the event to welcome the 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' of Union Minister, Kapil Patil that was held on August 16.

On Thursday, Bhiwandi saw a traffic snarl, as Union Minister, Kapil Patil had held a rally in Bhiwandi city and its limits.

