e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India records 3,37,704 new COVID-19 cases, 488 deaths in last 24 hours; Omicron tally rises to 10,050
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 12:22 PM IST

Nana Patole 'beat Modi' remark: Bhandara man claims he is 'Modi' Maha Congress chief spoke about in video

PTI
Nana Patole | PTI

Nana Patole | PTI

Advertisement

A few days after Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole's video about badmouthing and beating up "Modi" snowballed into a controversy and he had to clarify that he was talking about a "local goon", a man arrived in Nagpur Press Club with his lawyer on Friday to claim he was the person being referred to in the video.

Speaking to the media, Umesh Premdas Gharde said he had an altercation with a Congressman in Bhandara over drinking liquor and he had abused the latter, five to six people in his native village Gondi and "Nanabhau" (Patole) in an inebriated condition.

"I am Umesh Premdas Gharde alias Modi. I used to live in Nagpur. I had a fight with my wife after which I went back to my native village Gondi in Bhandara," he said.

Gharde's story was confirmed by lawyer Satish Uke, who accompanied him to Press Club here.

Gharde had apologised to the local Congressmen a few days ago and the matter was resolved till the video of Patole turned the issue into a political slugfest, he said.

To prove his point, Uke also produced the copy of an FIR registered in Palandpur police station in Bhandara in 2020 in which the complainant's name was given as Umesh alias Modi Premdas Gharde

ALSO READ

Extortion threat to businessman: Mumbai cops get Suresh Pujari's custody Extortion threat to businessman: Mumbai cops get Suresh Pujari's custody

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 12:22 PM IST
Advertisement