Nana Patekar's Simple Lifestyle: Actor Lived In A Modest 1 BHK Despite Being Millionaire

Actor Nana Patekar Dies At 75 After Cardiac Arrest At Goa Residence |

Mumbai: Veteran actor Nana Patekar, who died on Thursday after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa, earned fame and considerable wealth during his decades-long career in Marathi and Hindi cinema. Despite his success, he was known for leading a simple lifestyle.

According to a Hindustan Times report, Patekar bought his first home in Mumbai's Andheri area decades ago for Rs 1.1 lakh. The property is now reportedly valued at around Rs 3 crore.

The actor's 1BHK apartment measures approximately 750 sq ft. He shared it with his mother, Nirmala Patekar, until her death in January 2019. Even after her death, he continued to stay at the apartment whenever he visited Mumbai for work.

Properties across Maharashtra and Goa

Patekar reportedly divided his time between Mumbai, Pune and Goa. He also owned a 27-acre farmhouse in Khadakwasla near Pune, where he engaged in farming and cultivated crops such as wheat and paddy.

Reports suggest that he owned another house on Law College Road in Pune, a residence in Goa and property in his native Murud.

Early financial struggles

Patekar's father, Gajanan Patekar, owned a textile business, while his mother was a homemaker. However, the family's financial circumstances reportedly deteriorated after a close relative cheated them, leaving them with little money.

At the age of 13, Patekar began supporting his family. After school, he would walk long distances to paint film posters, earning around Rs 35 a month along with food.

Film career and family life

Patekar made his film debut with Gaman in 1978. He went on to deliver acclaimed performances in Prahaar, Angaar, Krantiveer, Tiranga, Khamoshi: The Musical, Ab Tak Chhappan, Apaharan and the Marathi film Natsamrat.

The actor largely kept his personal life private. He married Neelakanti Patekar in 1978, but the couple later separated. They had two sons, one of whom died in infancy. Their surviving son is Malhar Patekar.

Patekar received the Padma Shri for his contribution to Indian cinema.

Last rites

Doctors reportedly declared Patekar dead at around 5.20 am on Thursday after efforts to revive him, including approximately 45 minutes of CPR, were unsuccessful.

His last rites are scheduled to take place on the outskirts of Pune at around 4 pm.