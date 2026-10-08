Mumbai Kurla Lift Horror: 14 Have Narrow Escape As Malfunctioning Lift Plunges From Sixth Floor; All Rescued After 3-Hour Operation | File photo

Mumbai: Fourteen people had a narrow escape after a lift carrying them malfunctioned and began plunging inside a residential building in Nehru Nagar, Kurla, in the early hours of October 8. The incident occurred at around 12.40 am, triggering panic among residents and prompting a nearly three-hour rescue operation by the fire brigade.

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According to preliminary information, a birthday party was being held on the 14th floor of the Mass Metropolis building on Wednesday. After the party ended, relatives and guests boarded the lift to descend to the ground floor.

The lift initially began descending normally. However, when it reached the sixth floor, a sudden metallic jolt was reportedly heard, following which the lift's cables appeared to lose their grip. The lift then began descending rapidly, leaving the occupants terrified.

Fortunately, the lift came to a halt just above the ground floor, averting what could have been a major tragedy.

On receiving information about the incident, personnel from the fire brigade and Nehru Nagar police rushed to the spot. Firefighters immediately launched a rescue operation, using cutting equipment and hydraulic jacks to open the lift and evacuate the trapped occupants.

After nearly three hours of sustained efforts, the fire brigade successfully rescued all 14 people. All the occupants were reported to be safe.

The exact cause of the lift malfunction is yet to be ascertained. Police have initiated an inquiry to determine the circumstances that led to the incident.