Palghar Crime: Computers Stolen From Vasai District And Sessions Court Complex, Police Register FIR

Police are investigating the alleged theft of several computers from the Vasai District and Sessions Court premises | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai: Even court premises are not immune to theft. Several computers were allegedly stolen from the Vasai District and Sessions Court complex on Wednesday afternoon, prompting the Vasai police to register an FIR and launch an investigation.

The theft came to light during the afternoon, following which the matter was brought to the notice of the judicial authorities.

Police Begin Investigation

Confirming the incident, a Vasai police official said this was the first such theft reported from the court premises. “An FIR has been registered in the case. We are yet to ascertain the total loss of gadgets and whether any other electronic equipment or important material has been taken. The matter is under investigation,” the official said.

An advocate present on the court premises also confirmed the incident on condition of anonymity. According to the advocate, the theft has raised concerns over the security arrangements at the court complex, particularly in view of the electronic equipment and official material kept there.

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Concerns Over Court Security

“The incident was taken seriously by the concerned judicial authorities. As per the information available, District Judge Shri Hemant B. Sirsalkar, along with Magistrate Shri U. V. Jadhav, personally verified the situation and took cognizance of the incident. This incident has once again brought to the forefront the longstanding concerns regarding the inadequate infrastructure, security arrangements and overall condition of the existing court complex at Vasai. For a considerable period, members of the Bar have been raising their concerns regarding the urgent requirement for a properly planned and adequately secured court complex. However, due to procedural issues and delays, the proposed development has not progressed at the required pace. The present incident demonstrates that the existing infrastructure is increasingly becoming unsuitable for the smooth and secure functioning of the judiciary. A court complex is not merely a building; it is an essential institution where judicial officers, advocates, litigants, witnesses, police personnel and court staff attend daily. Adequate security, proper infrastructure, sufficient space, record protection and modern facilities are therefore indispensable. The incident also raises concerns regarding the safety of court records, electronic devices, official documents and other sensitive material maintained within the premises,” the advocate said.

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