e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 47,092 new COVID-19 cases, 35,181 recoveries and 509 deaths in last 24 hours
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 09:52 AM IST

Nagpur: Two men pose as FDA officials, demand Rs 3 lakh 'bribe' over 'illegal sale of gutka'; arrested

PTI
Representative Image | PTI

Representative Image | PTI

Advertisement

Two men have been arrested in Nagpur district for pretending to be Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officials and extorting money from a grocery shop owner, police said on Wednesday.

After taking Rs 2 lakh from the complainant Kisna Yelne (45), a resident of Pachgaon, the duo had demanded another Rs 1 lakh, said an official of Kuhi police station.

The accused were identified as Kunal Sanjay Meshram (30) and Mangal Bhimrao Suratkar (41)

On August 27, the accused visited Yelne's shop and Meshram purchased `gukta' (scented tobacco) . Then his accomplices entered the shop and caught hold of Yelne and his brother.

Claiming to be FDA officials, they conducted a search, and after recovering gutka packets, threatened to take action as scented tobacco is banned in Maharashtra.

They demanded Rs 3 lakh to settle the matter, according to Yelne's complaint.

Yelne brothers immediately gave them Rs 2 lakh. After the accused demanded balance amount, Yelne approached police.

The police laid a trap and arrested Meshram and Suratkar, the official said. Further probe is on.

ALSO READ

Pune: RTE admission panel member, education officer in ACB net for taking bribe

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 09:52 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal