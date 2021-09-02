e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 09:30 AM IST

Pune: RTE admission panel member, education officer in ACB net for taking bribe

Pune: RTE admission panel member, education officer in ACB net for taking bribe | Pixabay

A member of the admission verification committee formed under the Right To Education (RTE) Act and an education officer were caught red-handed here while taking a bribe on Wednesday, the Anti-Corruption Bureau of Maharashtra Police said.

A woman who was seeking admission for her daughter at a school in the Hadapsar area here had approached the ACB with a complaint, an official release said.

"The accused had demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000 to include the girl's name in the list for RTE admission and to verify documents online for the admission process," the release said.

Further probe is on, it added.

Thursday, September 02, 2021, 09:30 AM IST
