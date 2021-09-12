e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Arvind Kejriwal re-elected as Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor in party's National Executive Meeting
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 07:51 PM IST

Nagpur: Over 1 tonne of ganja worth Rs 1.10 crore seized in Butibori, 2 held

PTI
Representative Image | Pixabay

Representative Image | Pixabay

Advertisement

A consignment of 1.104 tonnes of ganja worth Rs 1.10 crore was seized from a truck in Butibori area of Nagpur, leading to the arrest of the driver and cleaner of the vehicle, an official said on Sunday.

The contraband was loaded in Khammam district in Telangana and was likely to be delivered in Punjab, the Nagpur rural police crime branch official said.

"The operation took place on Saturday night. The ganja was concealed in 40 gunny sacks kept between bags containing coffee beans. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered," he said

ALSO READ

Maharashtra: Rapes, murders of minors taking place, cops must act quickly, says DGP Sanjay Pandey

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 07:51 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal