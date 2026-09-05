Nagpur: Man Kills Wife After Argument Over Cooking & Dance Class; Arrested | IANS

Nagpur: A 38-year-old woman died in Maharashtra’s Nagpur after she was allegedly assaulted by her husband during a heated argument over her decision to attend a dance class instead of preparing food at home, police said.

The incident came to light after the woman’s condition deteriorated following the alleged domestic violence.

Police initially treated the death as accidental, but a post-mortem examination reportedly revealed severe injuries, prompting them to register a murder case and arrest the woman’s 41-year-old husband.

The victim has been identified as Yamini Krishna Lal Yadav, while her husband and alleged accused is Krishna Lal Yadav. The couple has two young children.

Domestic argument turns violent

According to the police, Krishna Lal returned home from work and asked Yamini to prepare food for him and their children. However, Yamini was reportedly getting ready to attend a dance class organised within their housing society and declined to cook at that time.

What began as a domestic disagreement allegedly turned violent. Police said Krishna Lal was under the influence of alcohol when the argument escalated and he allegedly assaulted Yamini, attacking her around the neck and abdomen. The incident reportedly took place in front of their two terrified children.

According to NDTV, after the alleged assault, Yamini complained of intense pain in her neck and abdomen. She reportedly asked her husband to bring painkillers to ease her discomfort. Krishna Lal went to a nearby medical shop, but it was closed, following which he returned home without the medicine.

Woman’s condition deteriorates

Yamini’s condition subsequently worsened. Her abdomen reportedly began swelling, indicating serious internal injuries. She was eventually taken to a hospital for treatment, but doctors could not save her and she died during treatment.

Following her death, police initially registered a case of accidental death and sent the body for post-mortem examination as part of the standard procedure.

The medical examination, however, raised serious questions about the circumstances surrounding her death. The post-mortem reportedly found a fractured neck bone along with severe injuries to the intestines and other internal organs.

Yamini’s brother said the family initially believed that she had died under tragic circumstances. However, the findings in the post-mortem report suggested that she had suffered severe violence and there were signs of strangulation.

Speaking to reporters, he said the family was in Mumbai when they received the news of Yamini’s death.

“We were in Mumbai when we received a phone call informing us that my sister had passed away. The post-mortem report revealed that she had been strangled and had suffered injuries to her abdomen. It showed that she had been attacked in the stomach. Based on the findings, the police immediately registered an FIR and arrested my brother-in-law, Krishna Lal Yadav. He was booked under Section 302 for murder,” he said.

Family recalls earlier marital disputes

Yamini’s brother further said that the couple had experienced arguments in the past as well. He said his sister had occasionally spoken to him about their domestic disputes, but had discouraged the family from intervening.

He recalled that whenever relatives suggested stepping in, Yamini would tell them that it was a family matter and that their intervention could create further problems for her at home.

The family, he said, had therefore considered the earlier disputes to be routine marital disagreements and did not anticipate that the situation could turn fatal.

Husband arrested, murder case registered

After examining the post-mortem findings, police questioned Krishna Lal and subsequently arrested him. A murder case has been registered against him, and further investigation is underway to establish the sequence of events and circumstances leading to Yamini’s death.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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