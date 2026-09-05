Mumbai Fake Call Centre Busted: 19 Booked For Cheating 22 People Of ₹14.83 Lakh With Fake Franchise Promises | Representative image

Mumbai: The Bangur Nagar police raided a fake call centre and booked 19 individuals for allegedly luring people with promises of huge profits through lifetime franchises of courier and e-commerce companies and defrauding them of lakhs of rupees. The accused allegedly cheated 22 people of Rs 14.83 lakh so far.

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The police received information about the operation of a fake call centre. Acting on a tip-off on September 2, the police raided M Fins Services Private Limited, located on Marve Road near Nutan School in Malad West.

During the raid, the police found several men and women making calls to citizens. The accused allegedly contacted people through mobile phones and WhatsApp and told them that their company had contracts with Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Blue Dart, DTDC and BigBasket. They allegedly told prospective customers that if they invested money in these companies, they would receive good returns and lifetime franchises. The accused allegedly collected money from them on these pretexts and then cheated them.

The investigation revealed that Sohanlal Gupta was the owner of the company. Further investigation found that the company had a contract with only one company, the police said.

The police seized 17 telecallers' mobile phones, eight laptops, Excel sheets and documents related to franchise agreements. The police also found a list containing the names of people who had paid money for franchises, along with their mobile numbers, email IDs and the amounts paid. Goods worth Rs 2.30 lakh were also seized.

The police contacted some of the people who had paid money to the accused for franchises. They told the police that they had neither received the promised franchises nor received responses to their calls after making the payments. The accused also allegedly failed to return their money.

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The police booked 19 individuals, identified as Santosh Gupta, Chirag Shah, Aishwarya Yeshu, Fatima Sayyaid, Kasim Ansari, Kaif Kazi, Rakesh Gupta, Arthi Nadar, Aryan Ansari, Rohit Kirekar, Sheetal Sharma, Priyanka Kushwah, Afrin Shaikh, Manikumar Gandan, Sundaram Jha, Mehak Khan, Aniket Pawar, Vandesh Gawade and Parth Rajput.

A case has been registered under Section 318(4) (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act.

The police are investigating how many more people may have been cheated in a similar manner and are also examining the financial transactions of the accused.