Mumbai Dahi Handi 2026: Nearly 22 Govindas Hurt, No Serious Injuries Reported So Far As Celebrations Grip City |

Mumbai: As Dahi Handi celebrations swept across Mumbai on Saturday, several Govindas were injured while participating in human-pyramid formations, though no serious injuries had been reported as of now.

According to preliminary information received from government and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) hospitals until 12 pm, nearly 20 injured Govindas were taken to hospitals across the city. All were discharged after receiving treatment.

In the eastern suburbs, one Govinda was reported injured and subsequently discharged after treatment. In the western suburbs, another injured participant remained under treatment at a government hospital.

Total injuries reported were 22, however so far no serious injuries had been reported so far as Dahi Handi celebrations continued across Mumbai with enthusiasm as part of the Krishna Janmashtami festivities.

Govindas form towering human pyramids

During Dahi Handi, Govinda teams form towering human pyramids to reach and break earthen pots traditionally filled with curd, milk or butter, recreating an episode associated with Lord Krishna's childhood.

HELP Foundation Issues Safety Appeal

Amid the celebrations, HELP Foundation has appealed to organisers, Govinda groups and participants to give top priority to safety and ensure adequate medical and emergency arrangements at Dahi Handi venues.

The foundation has urged organisers to make safety belts mandatory for Govindas climbing the upper tiers of human pyramids. It has also called for medical and emergency assistance to be kept readily available at celebration venues.

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“Dahi Handi is a festival of enthusiasm, unity and tradition, but the life of every Govinda is precious. While the height of the human pyramid may reflect the spirit of the festival, safety must remain the top priority,” HELP Foundation founder Gurunath Sathekar said.

“Organisers and Govinda groups should be prepared to respond immediately to any emergency. Our ambulance and relief team will be ready to reach the spot on a single emergency call,” he added.

Emergency Assistance Numbers

HELP Foundation has announced that its emergency assistance team will remain available during the celebrations.

Those requiring immediate assistance can contact Hanif Karjikar at 8793337890, Amol Kadam at 9970893999, Rajesh Parthe at 9923339833 or Dhananjay Geedh at 8805083393.