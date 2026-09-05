Janmashtami 2026: BMC Denies Dahi Handi Permission In Bhandup After Police Flag Law-and-Order Concerns |

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday denied permission to all political groups seeking to organise the annual Dahi Handi Utsav at Ashok Kedare Chowk in Bhandup West on September 5. The decision came after fresh police reports warned of potential law-and-order disruptions in the area.

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Following directions from the Bombay High Court on Thursday to independently settle the dispute, Municipal Commissioner (I/c.) Prajakta Verma - Lavangare convened a meeting with representatives from both rival factions. The court had questioned the BMC's earlier practice of relying solely on police recommendations that favored past organisers, instructing the civic body to take full responsibility for the final verdict.

However, a critical report submitted by the Bhandup Police Inspector on September 4 highlighted severe security concerns. Citing past precedents where public safety takes priority during major festivities, the civic chief decided to withdraw the temporary permit previously granted to the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and reject the application of the Aadhar Shri Swami Samarth Pratishthan.

With both applications now officially turned down in the interest of public safety, no Dahi Handi celebration will be permitted at the disputed venue this year.