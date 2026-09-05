Mumbai Traffic Restrictions On September 5 For Worli Dahi Handi Utsav, Vehicles Barred On GM Bhosle Marg | AI

Mumbai: Traffic restrictions will be imposed in the jurisdiction of the Worli Traffic Division on September 5, 2026, in view of the ‘Parivartan Dahi Handi Utsav-2026’ being organised at Jambori Maidan, G.M. Bhosle Marg, Worli.

A large number of Govinda teams are expected to arrive at the venue and nearby Dahi Handi locations in buses, four-wheelers and two-wheelers. To regulate traffic and prevent congestion, temporary no-parking and entry restrictions will be implemented from 12 noon onwards on September 5, as required.

Restrictions on G.M. Bhosle Marg

Vehicle entry will be prohibited on both carriageways of G.M. Bhosle Marg between Worli Naka and Kurne Chowk, along with a no-parking restriction on both sides.

The restrictions will apply to all types of vehicles, except essential services vehicles, including government vehicles, police vehicles, fire brigade vehicles and ambulances.

Alternative Routes

For north-bound traffic:

Worli Naka → Dr. Annie Besant Marg → Podar Junction → Glaxo Junction → Right turn → Pandurang Budhkar Marg → Kurne Chowk → onward to the desired destination.

For south-bound traffic:

Kurne Chowk → Pandurang Budhkar Marg → Glaxo Junction → Left turn → Dr. Annie Besant Marg → Podar Junction → Worli Naka → onward to the desired destination.

Motorists have been advised to cooperate with traffic police personnel and use the prescribed alternative routes to avoid inconvenience.

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