Shiv Sena (UBT) Alleges ₹1.5 Crore Irregularity In BMC School Notebooks, Demands Independent Probe | AI & File Pic

Mumbai: Opposition leaders from the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) have alleged significant financial irregularities in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) education department, claiming that notebooks distributed to Mumbai Public School students contained substantially fewer pages than specified in procurement contracts.

Leader of the Opposition Kishori Pednekar and nominated Education Committee member Priyank Raut demanded an immediate, independent, and transparent investigation into the matter.

Page Shortage Could Cause Revenue Loss

Presenting documented counts and physical samples, Raut estimated that the page discrepancy translates to a preliminary financial loss between ₹75 lakh and ₹1.5 crore. The leaders raised strong objections over the breach of quality standards, pointing to a severe lapse in administrative oversight during the distribution of basic learning materials to municipal school students. "The books have been delayed significantly when the unit one exams of the students are already over, yet the administration claims that 90 percent of the materials to be distributed have been received," said Raut.

Calling for strict accountability, Pednekar and Raut urged civic authorities to conduct a thorough probe and initiate stringent action against officials and contractors found guilty of wrongdoing.

Under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, students are supposed to be distributed 14 items, for which the order was placed on the GEM portal for the first time due which the materials were significantly delayed.

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