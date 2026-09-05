Over 1.22 Crore Maharashtra Voters Identified For SIR Notices, Mumbai Suburban Tops List With 16.39 Lakh Cases | AI

Mumbai: As many as 16.39 lakh voters in Mumbai Suburban and 4.59 lakh voters in Mumbai city have been identified for notices under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, according to figures released by the Maharashtra Chief Electoral Officer on Friday. Of these, 10.77 lakh voters in Mumbai Suburban and 3.17 lakh in Mumbai city are voters whose electoral records could not be matched, while 5.63 lakh and 1.41 lakh, respectively, are voters whose records were matched but anomalies were detected.

Mumbai Suburban Records Highest Notices

Across Maharashtra, a total of 1,22,24,007 voters have been identified for issuance of notices as part of the SIR process as of August 31. The figure comprises 62,48,281 voters whose records could not be matched and 59,75,726 voters whose records were matched but anomalies were detected.

The highest number of notices has been recorded in Mumbai Suburban at 16,39,628, followed by Thane at 13,17,184 and Pune at 13,34,165. Mumbai city accounts for 4,58,545 notices. Nashik has 7,34,788 voters in the notice category, while Nagpur has 8,66,138.

Notices Issued To Address Discrepancies

The Election Commission has said notices will be issued to voters whose records could not be matched as well as those whose records were matched but discrepancies or anomalies were found. The notice process is aimed at facilitating the hearing procedure and ensuring that voters get an opportunity to respond to the discrepancies identified during the revision exercise.

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Among other districts, Amravati has 4,23,478 voters in the notice category, while Jalgaon has 4,38,191 and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has 3,61,293. Raigad has 3,82,884 and Palghar 3,92,737 voters identified under the exercise.

The latest figures indicate the scale of the SIR exercise in Maharashtra, with the Election Commission undertaking the process to verify electoral records and address discrepancies in the voters' list. The authorities said efforts would be made to streamline the notice and hearing process.

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