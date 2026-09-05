Bhiwandi Dahi Handi Accident Survivor Seeks Permanent Medical Support After 17 Years Of Being Bedridden |

Bhiwandi: We do not want a large financial aid. We only want the government to make a permanent provision for my son’s treatment expenses.

This is the emotional appeal of the mother of Nagesh Bhoir who has remained bedridden for the past 17 years after suffering a serious injury in a Dahi Handi accident. The Bhoir family, residing in the Gauripada-Kaneri area of Bhiwandi, is struggling to bear the recurring cost of his treatment and has sought assistance from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The accident in 2009, when Nagesh was just 24, changed the course of his life. He was seriously injured after falling when a human pyramid formed during a Dahi Handi celebration collapsed. Since then, he has remained confined to bed and depends on his family for his daily needs.

His condition requires him to be taken to hospital every two months for medical care. The recurring expenses have become increasingly difficult for the family to manage.

Family’s financial strain deepens

Over the years several people have assured the family of help while some have also contributed towards Nagesh’s treatment. His friends continue to contribute small amounts from their earnings but the assistance has proved insufficient to meet his long-term medical needs.

Nagesh’s father who earlier worked in a private job and supported the family, has now retired. The household comprises his parents and elder sister. Years of medical expenses have placed the family under severe financial strain.

The family is now seeking a sustainable arrangement through which Nagesh’s treatment and medical expenses can be covered without having to depend on periodic donations.

Nagesh’s message to Govindas

Despite spending 17 years battling the consequences of the accident, Nagesh has appealed to Govindas across the country to celebrate Dahi Handi with enthusiasm but not compromise on safety.

Celebrate Dahi Handi with full enthusiasm, but do not ignore safety. An accident lasting just a moment can change not only a Govinda’s life but the lives of an entire family. Form human pyramids, but do not put your life at unnecessary risk he said.

His appeal comes at a time when Dahi Handi celebrations have grown significantly in scale, with political competition and large cash prizes becoming prominent features of several events.

Against this backdrop Nagesh’s family hopes that the state government and local elected representatives will take note of his 17-year-long struggle and provide a permanent solution for his medical needs.

For the Bhoir family, the request is not for a one-time contribution, but for continued support that can ensure Nagesh receives the treatment and care he requires.

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