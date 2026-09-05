Air India AI-2379 Lost Hydraulic Power For Nine Seconds, Generated Five Warnings; Pilot Failed Psychoactive Test: AAIB Report | AI

Mumbai: The Air India flight AI-2379, which left over 24 people injured due to a sudden loss of altitude, lost hydraulic power for about nine seconds and generated five different warnings, according to the Aircraft Accident Information Bureau (AAIB) in a preliminary investigation report of the incident. The investigating agency also confirmed that the pilot-in-command (PIC) was under the influence of psychoactive substances and has recommended that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) prevent the abuse of such substances among pilots.

Flight Lost Altitude During Phuket-Delhi Journey

The incident occurred onboard AI-2379 on August 4 while the aircraft, leased from Alafco Irish Aircraft Leasing Eight Ltd and registered as VT-EXO in India, lost altitude while enroute from Phuket to Delhi. The aircraft was carrying 137 passengers (including three infants), six cabin crew and two pilots. Around 20 passengers and four crew members were hospitalised after suffering injuries due to the turbulent episode.

According to AAIB, the flight was in its cruising phase in the Kolkata flight information region when the flight control system detected the loss of one of the three independent hydraulic systems and, four seconds later, the loss of the remaining two as well. This was followed by the unprompted disengagement of the autopilot, triggering a continuous repetitive chime – signalling a critical system failure. During this series of events, the pilots did not have any hydraulic system control for four seconds until they gradually recovered on their own.

Multiple Hydraulic Failures Detected

According to the report, the technical issues caused the flight to gain 372ft in altitude and then drop to 292ft below the 36,000ft flight level. The total drop in altitude, according to the report, was around 664ft. This resulted in multiple damages to the aircraft cabin, including cracks and deformation in overhead ceiling panels, dislocation of passenger service units, multiple overhead bin storage doors dislodged, a lavatory commode uprooted, a crew seat being bent and door ceiling panels severely broken.

The post-flight report reflected multiple in-flight warning and failure messages, including loss of pressure in all three hydraulic systems, autopilot disengagement, loss of both elevators, fluid levels dropping below the predetermined threshold, and emergency door warnings. The AAIB has secured both the flight data recorder and the cockpit voice recorder, which are under analysis at the agency’s headquarters. It has also removed relevant hydraulic components from the aircraft for analysis.

Aircraft Dropped 664 Feet During Incident

The AAIB confirmed that the pilot-in-command (34), with a flying experience of about 5,055 hours, failed the post-flight psychoactive substance test. The AAIB has subsequently suggested that the DGCA take action to prevent abuse of psychoactive substances. “The confirmation of use of psychoactive substances is a serious concern and AAIB recommends appropriate actions by DGCA on priority,” the agency said in the report.

Air India Sacks Captain

Following the preliminary report, the airline announced on Friday that it terminated the PIC’s employment with immediate effect. In an official statement, the carrier’s spokesperson said that the action is in line with its “zero-tolerance approach to violation of safety, fitness or regulatory requirements.”

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