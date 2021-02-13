Nagpur: Judge behind controversial ‘skin-to-skin’ verdict takes oath as Additional Judge of Bombay HC

Justice Pushpa Ganediwala, the judge behind the ‘skin-to-skin’ verdict in a case of child sex abuse, on Saturday took oath as the Additional Judge of Bombay High Court at the Nagpur Bench, reported Bar & Bench.

The President of India had extended her tenure by one more year as additional judge.

Supreme Court collegium had recently withdrawn its recommendation on the appointment of Justice Pushpa Ganediwala as a permanent judge of the Bombay High Court, owing to her controversial judgments in cases of child sex abuse.

In a notification issued on the Union law ministry's website, it is stated, "The President is pleased to appoint Justice Pushpa Ganediwala as an additional judge of the Bombay HC for a period of one year from February 13, 2020."

Notably, Justice Ganediwala's present tenure as an additional judge was to end on Friday and she would have stepped down from her judgeship, had the government not extended her term.

Justice Ganediwala was in the news in the last week of January for three judgments she pronounced in POCSO cases that elicited much criticism.

FreePress Journal was the first newspaper to report all the three verdicts.

In one case, the judgment of which was pronounced on January 19, Justice Ganediwala acquitted the accused reasoning that his act of groping the girl's breast, without removing her top or sliding his hand inside, can not be construed as sexual assault. She held that it is mandatory to establish a "skin to skin" contact for sexual assault under the POCSO law.