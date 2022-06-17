Nagpur: Congress leaders, workers stage protest over ED action against Rahul Gandhi |

Nagpur: Local Congress leaders and workers staged an agitation in front of the collectorate in Maharashtra Nagpur city on Friday, condemning the Enforcement Directorate's questioning of party leader Rahul Gandhi.

Senior Congress leaders and workers have been staging protests against the questioning of Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald money laundering case over the last three days.

Local Congress leaders and workers raised slogans against the Central government in front of the collectorate and warned that such protests will continue.