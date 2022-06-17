e-Paper Get App

Nagpur: Congress leaders, workers stage protest over ED action against Rahul Gandhi

Local Congress leaders and workers raised slogans against the Central government

PTIUpdated: Friday, June 17, 2022, 06:06 PM IST
article-image
Nagpur: Congress leaders, workers stage protest over ED action against Rahul Gandhi |

Nagpur: Local Congress leaders and workers staged an agitation in front of the collectorate in Maharashtra Nagpur city on Friday, condemning the Enforcement Directorate's questioning of party leader Rahul Gandhi.

Senior Congress leaders and workers have been staging protests against the questioning of Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald money laundering case over the last three days.

Local Congress leaders and workers raised slogans against the Central government in front of the collectorate and warned that such protests will continue.

Read Also
National Herald Case: ED allows Rahul Gandhi's request to postpone his questioning to Monday
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiNagpur: Congress leaders, workers stage protest over ED action against Rahul Gandhi

RECENT STORIES

Virat Kohli leads Team India's first training session ahead of England Test

Virat Kohli leads Team India's first training session ahead of England Test

Agnipath scheme row: Bihar govt suspends internet services in 12 districts till June 19

Agnipath scheme row: Bihar govt suspends internet services in 12 districts till June 19

Agnipath protests live updates: Nationwide rage over recruitment scheme, mobs burn trains, block...

Agnipath protests live updates: Nationwide rage over recruitment scheme, mobs burn trains, block...

As Agnipath protests singe India, check out what defence veterans said about the recruitment scheme

As Agnipath protests singe India, check out what defence veterans said about the recruitment scheme

India vs SA, 4th T20I: Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma wins toss, opts to bowl against Men in Blue

India vs SA, 4th T20I: Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma wins toss, opts to bowl against Men in Blue