Nagpur Car Crash VIDEO: 5 Injured After Minor Rams Speeding Vehicle Into Roadside Vendors & Customers; Police Launch Probe

5 Injured After Minor Rams Speeding Vehicle Into Roadside Vendors & Customers

Nagpur: The incidents of hit-and-run cases involving minors are on the rise in Maharashtra. Another such incident has come to light from Nagpur, where a minor rammed his car into roadside stalls, injuring around five people on Saturday. The incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed in the area, and the video of the horrific incident has circulated on the internet. It can be seen in the video that the out-of-control car collides with a few carts on the road before crashing into people standing near the stalls.

The incident occurred near Venkatesh Nagar Chowk, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Nandanvan Police Station. It happened this afternoon, and three fruit and vegetable vendors have suffered major injuries. The injured have been identified as Mahendra Agarwal and his wife Vandana Agarwal, Golu Sahu, Basanti Gond, and Kartik.

The minor car driver was speeding near the vegetable market situated at Venkatesh Nagar Chowk when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the shops and customers buying vegetables and fruits. The injured Agarwal couple were also at the market purchasing vegetables when the driver ran over them, resulting in serious injuries.

Locals reportedly caught the driver and brutally beat him before the police arrived at the scene and took him into custody. There are also reports that the driver is the son of a BJP worker. The accident allegedly occurred due to a tire burst. However, the police have registered a case in connection with the matter and initiated an investigation.

They are also reviewing CCTV footage of the accident and examining other CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity. The incident comes days after the Porsche Pune case, where a minor rammed his Porsche car into a male and a female techie in Pune, resulting in their deaths. Today's incident also involves a minor, and there are reports that he is the son of an influential person. The locals are outraged after the accident and tensions prevail in the area.