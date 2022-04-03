Nagpur: Absconding since 1979 in assault case, man held after his name appears in list of govt beneficiaries

Forty-three years after a Nagpur-based man went absconding in a case of assault registered against him, police have arrested him here after his name figured in a list of government beneficiaries, an official said on Sunday.

The police nabbed the accused, Deepak Bansod, who is now 75 years old, on Saturday afternoon, he said.

"In 1979, a case was registered at Sitabuldi police station here against Bansod under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt). He was arrested in the case at that time, and was also produced in a local court, which had granted bail to him at that time," the official said.

However, soon after being released on bail, Bansod had left his rented accommodation in Sitabuldi area and went untraceable, he said.

"However, he was finally traced by the police after his name appeared as a beneficiary in government schemes recently," he added.

The crime branch caught him and handed him over to the Sitabuldi police for further action.

ALSO READ NGT asks Maharashtra PCB to check alleged green violations of Thermal Power Stations near Nagpur

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 08:29 PM IST