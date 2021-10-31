'My son and I never converted': Sameer Wankhede's father refutes allegations by Nawab Malik

As the feud between NCP leader Nawab Malik and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede intensifies, the latter's father Dnyandev Wankhede and wife Kranti Redkar Wankhede held a press conference along with Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale on Sunday.

While speaking to ANI, Dnyandev Wankhede denied the allegations saying that he and Sameer never converted and that the claims are being made out of vengeance.

"Nawab Malik says that we took away a Dalit's rights. We ourselves are Dalit. If you have to say anything, go to court. Just because my son arrested his son-in-law, he's levelling allegations. My son or I never converted, allegations are false," he said.

Kranti Redkar too refuted the allegations made by Malik by calling them baseless.

For the unversed, in the drug-on-cruise case, Nawab Malik had accused the zonal director of NCB Sameer Wankhede of favouritism. Along with this, he also made serious allegations like extortion and has also raised questions on Wankhede's birth certificate and marriage.

A day after Narcotics Control Bureau zonal director Sameer Wankhede denied the allegation of any religious conversion, Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on Sunday said that the officer did not convert because he is a Muslim by birth, as his father had converted.

Speaking to the media, Malik said, "Sameer Wankhede did not convert because he is a Muslim by birth, his father had converted. I stand by my point that he got his job by forging an SC certificate, he has snatched the rights of an SC candidate."

"When I started (allegations against Sameer Wankhede), people I know told me to stop. They said that Shah Rukh Khan is being told that his son is trapped as he(Khan) speaks. My lawyer son was being brainwashed by other lawyers. He used to tell me to stop," he added.

"Some people said that matters relating to drugs involve money, goons and I could lose my life. Attempts were made to silence me, but I had said that we'll take this to a logical end. If someone says they'll kill Nawab Malik, then I'll die the day I have to," Malik said.

After meeting Wankhede on Saturday, National Commission for Scheduled Castes vice-chairman Arun Halder had said that he thinks the latter belongs to the Scheduled Caste.

"He has denied the allegation of any religious conversion," the official said.

Wankhede today met National Commission for Scheduled Castes Vice-Chairman Arun Halder and handed over an application.

"After listening to his complaint, I think he is from a Scheduled Caste. He has denied the allegation of any religious conversion," Halder said.

While quoting Wankhede, Halder said, "He (Sameer Wankhede) has submitted all the certificates to me, he told me that he is from Scheduled Caste," Halder said.

Slamming Haldar, Malik said, "Halder ji, you are sitting on a constitutional post, keep the dignity of it."

Published on: Sunday, October 31, 2021, 01:38 PM IST