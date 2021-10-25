'My father is Hindu and my mother was Muslim': Sameer Wankhede after 'slanderous attacks' by Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik

Hours after Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik shared a document of NCB's Sameer Wankhede on Twitter, the officer has said that he belongs to a multi-religious and secular family and publishing his personal documents on Twitter is defamatory and an invasion of his family privacy.

In a press release that has been issued today, Wankhede said, "I belong to the multi-religious and secular family. My father is a Hindu and my mother was a Muslim. Publishing my personal documents on Twitter is defamatory and an invasion of my family privacy. Pained by slanderous attacks by Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik."

He also noted that he married Dr Shabana Qureshi in 2006 in a civil marriage ceremony under the Special Marriage Act, 1954. "Both of us divorced mutually through Civil Court under the Special Marriage Act in the year 2016. Later in the year 2017, I married Kranti Dinanath Redkar," he added.

The full statement:

It has to come to my notice that Sh. Nawab Malik, I hon'ble Minister of Minority Development, Government of Maharashtra has published some documents related to me on his Twitter handle today.

In this context, I would like to express that my father Sh. Dnyandev Kachruji Wankhede retired as Senior Police Inspector of the State Excise Department, Pune on 30.06.2007. My father is a Hindu and my mother Late Mrs Zaheeda was a Muslim. I belong to a composite, multi-religious and secular family in true Indian tradition and I am proud of my heritage. Further, I married Dr Shabana Qureshi in 2006 in a civil marriage ceremony under the Special Marriage Act, 1954. Both of us divorced mutually through Civil Court under the Special Marriage Act in the year 2016. Later in the year 2017, I married Kranti Dinanath Redkar. The publishing of my personal documents on Twitter is defamatory in nature and an unnecessary invasion of my family privacy. It is intended to malign me and, my family, my father and my late mother. The series of acts of Hon'ble Minister over the past few days have put me and my family under tremendous mental and emotional pressure. I am pained by the nature of personal, defamatory and slanderous attacks by Sh. Nawab Malik, I hon'ble Minister, without any justification.

Published on: Monday, October 25, 2021, 02:30 PM IST