'I am proud of him': 'Kombdi Palali' star Kranti Redkar on her husband, NCB officer Sameer Wankhede's high profile drug cases

Marathi actress Kranti Redkar, wife of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai Director Sameer Wankhede, spoke about his high-profile drug raids and said that she's very proud of her husband. Sameer Wankhede recently arrested son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan Aryan Khan for alleged possession of banned drugs and substance abuse.

In a recent interview, Kranti Redkar was all praises for her husband Sameer Wankhede. Talking about the officer's cases, Kranti said that Sameer has always been a hard worker. However, his cases are grabbing the country's attention because he is now dealing with drug cases related Bollywood celebs.

The 'Kombdi Padali' star said that she respects the secrecy of his job and never asks her husband about his ongoing cases and operations. She said that he is not allowed to speak to his family about the cases and she gives him his space.

Kratni said that she is proud that Sameer "is sacrificing his personal life, kids and family for the nation."

For the unversed, 'Mehfil' actress Kranti Redkar is a popular Marathi actress, best known for the hit song 'Kombadi Palali' from 'Jatra'. Starring Bharat Jadhav and Kranti, it was composed by Ajay-Atul and was sung by Anand Shinde and Vaishali Samant and Ajay Gogavale.

Apart from her performance in the dance number, Redkar has starred in films like 'Gangaaal', 'Hyalagaad Re Tyalagaad', 'Sugar Salt Ani Prem', 'Kuni Ghar Deta Ka Ghar' and more. She has also directed a movie titled 'Kaakan'.

The actress tied the knot with Sameer Wankhede on March 29, 2017. They are parents to twins, who were born in December 2018.

On October 2, an NCB team led by Wankhede busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea. Eight persons including Aryan Khan were detained for questioning by the NCB allegedly in connection with the drug seizure on the cruise ship. A day ago, a Mumbai court ordered Aryan Khan and others to be remanded in NCB's custody until October 7.

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 06:41 PM IST