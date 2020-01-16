MVA transfers DGIPR Brijesh Singh, AMC Pravin Darade and 20 others in a major reshuffle

In a major reshuffle, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government has transferred 22 bureaucrats including the Director-General of Information and Public Relations (DGIPR) Brijesh Singh and additional commissioner of BrihanMumbai Mumbai Corporation Pravin Darade who were known for their proximity to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Singh will continue as special IG cybercrime while Darade has been appointed as the social welfare commissioner at Pune. Sindhudurg district collector DD Pandharpatte is new DGIPR.

Congress and NCP had strongly demanded the transfer of Singh and Darade for being pampered by the previous BJP led government. With Darade's posting at Pune he will have to vacate the imposing bungalow at Malabar Hill as the controversy was sparked after it was allotted to him in 2014 when he was the BMC additional commissioner. His wife Pallavi Darade is the Food and Drug Commissioner.

Former Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam had alleged that Darade helped the Vidarbha Infotech, an information technology company, to bag the contract for towing vehicles for parking rules violations in Mumbai. Darade was then the additional commissioner of MMRDA and secretary to Fadnavis. However, Fadnavis' Office had issued a clarification that there was no wrongdoing in awarding towing contract to Vidarbha Infotech.