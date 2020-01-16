MVA transfers DGIPR Brijesh Singh, AMC Pravin Darade and 20 others in a major reshuffle

In a major reshuffle, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government has transferred 22 bureaucrats including the Director-General of Information and Public Relations (DGIPR) Brijesh Singh and additional commissioner of BrihanMumbai Mumbai Corporation Pravin Darade who were known for their proximity to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Singh will continue as special IG cybercrime while Darade has been appointed as the social welfare commissioner at Pune. Sindhudurg district collector DD Pandharpatte is new DGIPR.
Congress and NCP had strongly demanded the transfer of Singh and Darade for being pampered by the previous BJP led government. With Darade's posting at Pune he will have to vacate the imposing bungalow at Malabar Hill as the controversy was sparked after it was allotted to him in 2014 when he was the BMC additional commissioner. His wife Pallavi Darade is the Food and Drug Commissioner.
Former Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam had alleged that Darade helped the Vidarbha Infotech, an information technology company, to bag the contract for towing vehicles for parking rules violations in Mumbai. Darade was then the additional commissioner of MMRDA and secretary to Fadnavis. However, Fadnavis' Office had issued a clarification that there was no wrongdoing in awarding towing contract to Vidarbha Infotech.
Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee spokesman Sachin Sawant had targeted Brijesh Singh for the alleged mismanagement in tendering for the Mi Mukhamantri Boltoy TV show. The allegations were refuted by Fadnavis' office.
GST Commissioner Rajiv Jalota has shifted as a rural development secretary replacing the present incumbent Asim Gupta who will be the new energy secretary. The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company MD Sanjeev Kumar, who is the additional chief secretary rank IAS officer, will be new GST commissioner. FPJ on Sunday broke the story about the MVA's plan for reshuffle.
P Velrasu, who is a member secretary of the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran, will be new BMC additional commissioner in place of Darade. Smt J Mukherjee, who is managing director of Maharashtra State Textile Corporation, has been appointed as the additional chief secretary of the department of minority development replacing the present incumbent SA Tagde who will be the new principal secretary of textiles department. The present principal secretary of textile department KH Govindraj will take over as additional metropolitan commissioner in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority.
The Maharashtra State Small Scale Industries Development Corporation MD B Venugopal Reddy has been posted as the principal secretary forest as the post was lying vacant after the incumbent Vikas Kharge was appointed as the principal secretary in the Chief Minister's office.
The government has transferred sales tax commissioner Shaila A as chairman and managing director of the Maharashtra State Power Generation Company, the Satara district collector Shweta Singhal as additional divisional commissioner, Pune, soil and water conservation commissioner Deepak Singala as the Gadchiroli district collector replacing Shekhar Singh who will be new Satara district collector.
The Sindhudurg Zilla Parishad CEO Manju Laxmi will be the new district collector of the same district while Solapur district collector RB Bhosale has been appointed as the joint MD of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company. The Pune Municipal Transport Corporation CMD Nayana Gunde will be the new commissioner of tribal research and training institute. Gunde will be replaced by the Raigad district collector VN Suryavanshi.
The Bhandra Zilla Parishad CEO RS Jagtap transferred as the additional Nagpur divisional commissioner. The Nashik Zilla Parishad CEO Bhuvaneshwari will be new CEO of the Bhandara Zilla Parishad. The government has appointed Madan Nagargoje as director of Information Technology.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)