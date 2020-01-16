First reported on FPJ: Uddhav Thackeray's Maha Vikas Aghadi govt makes major bureaucratic reshuffle

Mumbai: The Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray undertook a major bureaucratic reshuffle on Thursday.
FPJ first broke the story on Sunday -- that the government had prepared a list of senior IAS officers who would be changed.
Now, we have the full list of who has been reshuffled.
Here are the full details:
1. J Mukherjee, Managing Director of the Maharashtra State Clothing Corporation, Mumbai has been appointed as the Deputy Chief Secretary of Minority Development Department, Mumbai
2. SK Tagde, the Chief Secretary of Minority Development Department has been transferred to Chief Secretary of Maharashtra State Clothing Corporation, Mumbai.
3. Dr. K H Govindaraj, Chief Secretary of Maharashtra State Clothing Corporation, Mumbai has been appointed as the Additional Municipal Commissioner, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority.
4. B Gopal Reddy, the Managing Director of Maharashtra State Small Industry Development Corporation has been appointed as the Chief Secretary of the Forest Department.
5. Rajiv Jalota, Commissioner Sales Tax has been appointed as the Additional Chief Secretary Rural Development.
6. Sanjeev Kumar, President and Managing Director, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company has been appointed as the Commissioner of Sales Tax, Maharashtra State, Mumbai.
7. Asim Kumar Gupta, Principal Secretary Rural Development has been appointed as the Principal Secretary of the Energy Department.
8. Pravin Darade, Additional Municipal Commissioner has been transferred to Social Welfare Commissioner, Pune.
9. Shaila A, Sales Tax Commissioner has been appointed as the President & Managing Director, Maharashtra State Power Generation Company, Mumbai.
10. P Velarasu, Member Secretary, Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran has been appointed as the Additional Municipal Commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.
11. Shweta Singhal, Collector of Satara, has been transferred and posted as Additional Regional Commissioner, Pune.
12. Deepak Singh, Commissioner of Soil & Water Conservation, Aurangabad has been appointed as the Collector of Gadchiroli.
13. DD Satparpatte, Collector of Sindhudurg has now been appointed as the Director General, Information & Public Relations, Mumbai.
14. Shekhar Singh, Collector of Gadchiroli has been transferred to Satara as the Collector.
15. Manju Lakshmi, Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Parishad, Sindhudurg has been appointed as the District Collector, Sindhudurg.
16. Milind Shambharkar, Commissioner Social Welfare has been appointed as the Collector of Solapur.
17. RB Bhosale, Collector, Solapur has been appointed as the Managing Director of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company, Kalyan.
18. Nayana Gunde, Chairman & Managing Director, Pune Metropolitan Transport Corporation has been appointed as the Commissioner, Tribal Research and Training Institute, Pune.
19. V N Suryavanshi, District Collector, Raigad has been appointed as the President and Managing Director of the Pune Metropolitan Transport Corporation, Pune.
