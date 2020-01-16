First reported on FPJ: Uddhav Thackeray's Maha Vikas Aghadi govt makes major bureaucratic reshuffle

Mumbai: The Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray undertook a major bureaucratic reshuffle on Thursday.

FPJ first broke the story on Sunday -- that the government had prepared a list of senior IAS officers who would be changed.

Now, we have the full list of who has been reshuffled.

Here are the full details:

1. J Mukherjee, Managing Director of the Maharashtra State Clothing Corporation, Mumbai has been appointed as the Deputy Chief Secretary of Minority Development Department, Mumbai

2. SK Tagde, the Chief Secretary of Minority Development Department has been transferred to Chief Secretary of Maharashtra State Clothing Corporation, Mumbai.

3. Dr. K H Govindaraj, Chief Secretary of Maharashtra State Clothing Corporation, Mumbai has been appointed as the Additional Municipal Commissioner, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority.