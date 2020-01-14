CM Uddhav Thackeray on a mission to boost project implementation

Sources at the Chief Minister’s Office told FPJ, ‘’During his Aurangabad visit on January 9 and 10, Thackeray inaugurated the industry meet and interacted with their representatives to understand their problems due to slowdown and the way forward.

Thackeray also held marathon meetings with the officers and elected representatives on the impact of drought and untimely rains in the Marathwada region and the government’s plans to tackle the situation.’’

Thackeray reiterated the government’s resolve to step up efforts to address water scarcity. Thackeray hinted that the government is serious to implement crop loan waiver up to Rs 2 lakh with the September 30, 2019 cut off date.

Besides, the government will bring out a crop waiver for the loan exceeding Rs 2 lakh and another policy to incentivize the farmers are regularly in repayment.

CMO sources said Thackeray during Nagpur visit will review the present status of the Nagpur- Mumbai Samruddhi Expressway, Multi-modal International Cargo Hub and Airport at Nagpur (MIHAN), cancer institute in Chandrapur and wildlife and tourism initiatives. He will also discuss expediting development projects in naxal affected Gadchiroli district.

As far as North Maharashtra is concerned, Thackeray will discuss with the officers and elected representatives to improve connectivity, promote cold storages, sector-specific clusters and interlinking of rivers.

In the Konkan region, which is Shiv Sena’s bastion, Thackeray will visit Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg to weigh the options of the establishment of environment-friendly industries and improve the marketing for horticulture produce including mangoes and cashew nuts.

Furthermore, Thackeray had recently attended the annual general meeting of the Vasantdada Sugar Institute held in Pune where he assured to set up high-level committee to look into the issues faced by the sugar industry.

He will visit Pune to review the metro project and also visit Kolhapur and other districts in western Maharashtra to take stock of industrial and agriculture development.